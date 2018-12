Here’s our newest Star Pet Of The Week!

Cooper is a riot walking your other dog around on her leash. Thanks for submitting the video.

Want your pet to be our next Star Pet Of The Week?

Upload your adorable, quirky, lovable, funny pet videos to http://TeshVideos.com

We’ll feature the best ones on https://Facebook.com/johntesh, https://instagram.com/johntesh_ifyl and here on https://Tesh.com each week!