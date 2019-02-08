Star Pet Of The Week – February 8, 2019

Best friends – Mikey the Yorkie Terrier, and Koby the Husky play fight with each other.

Thanks for submitting this super cute video Cassidy123.
Want your pet to be our next Star Pet Of The Week?

Upload your adorable, quirky, lovable, funny pet videos to http://TeshVideos.com
We’ll feature the best ones on https://Facebook.com/johntesh, https://instagram.com/johntesh_ifyl and here on https://Tesh.com each week!

