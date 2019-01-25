Star Pet Of The Week – January 25, 2019

Here’s our newest Star Pet Of The Week!
Awww… poor pup just wants to play with kitty, but kitty says ’nope!’. Adorable! Thank you Annenash for submitting your video.
Want your pet to be our next Star Pet Of The Week?
Upload your adorable, quirky, lovable, funny pet videos to http://TeshVideos.com
We’ll feature the best ones on https://Facebook.com/johntesh, https://instagram.com/johntesh_ifyl and here on https://Tesh.com each week!

