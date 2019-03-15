Star Pet Of The Week – March 15, 2019

Here’s our newest Star Pet Of The Week!
Wow! She really loves to play fetch in the snow… and look at the size of that ball! Thank you for submitting the super cute video.
Want your pet to be our next Star Pet Of The Week?

Upload your adorable, quirky, lovable, funny pet videos to http://TeshVideos.com
We’ll feature the best ones on https://Facebook.com/johntesh, https://instagram.com/johntesh_ifyl and here on https://Tesh.com each week!

