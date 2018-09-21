State charges expected soon in Kotzebue girl’s death

An Alaska prosecutor says state charges are expected to be filed Monday in a case involving a 10-year-old girl’s death.

Forty-one-year-old Peter Wilson already is charged in federal court. He pleaded not guilty Friday to making false statements as FBI agents and others searched for Ashley Johnson-Barr in Kotzebue, a remote Inupiat town on Alaska’s northwestern coast.

The girl disappeared Sept. 6, and her remains were found Sept. 14.

John Skidmore, the criminal division director for the state Department of Law, says Ashley’s family asked that any further legal action be held off until after the girl’s funeral Saturday. He declined to say if the state charges would be filed against Wilson.

A federal grand jury indictment says Wilson took a cellphone away from Ashley and lied when he said he found it.

