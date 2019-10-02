State Education Department launches online school data tool
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Department of Education has launched an online tool aimed at providing families the ability to assess data from public schools.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the name of the tool is The Compass: A Guide to Alaska’s Public Schools.
Education Commissioner Michael Johnson says the purpose is to present data to families in an engaging and helpful way.
The online portal is available through the department’s website.
The portal lets users select a school and view data points about the school.
Johnson says the tool gives people an opportunity to compare schools across the state.
—
Online:
Alaska schools guide: education.alaska.gov/compass
—
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner,