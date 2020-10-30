      Weather Alert

State leaders facing 2nd wave resist steps to curb virus

Oct 30, 2020 @ 12:26pm

By ADAM GELLER and DAVID PITT Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials in many U.S. states being hit hard by the coronavirus are resisting taking stronger action to stop the spread, even as a long-feared second wave strains hospitals. Public fatigue, skepticism and political calculations are running up against and contravening pleas from health experts, with spiraling new infections eclipsing record caseloads that set off national alarms in the spring and summer. During those earlier outbreaks in the Northeast and then in the Sun Belt, many governors closed schools and businesses and limited public gatherings. But the new surge has brought a decidedly more limited response in many states.

