State of Alaska revises contract for psychiatric hospital

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The state plans to seek bids for the long-term operation of the Alaska Psychiatric Institute.

State health commissioner Adam Crum says an agreement was reached with Wellpath Recovery Solutions to amend a February contract that included two phases. The first phase was to run through June and the second was to run for five years, starting in July.

He says the revised contract extends the duration of the first phase to Dec. 31, 2019. He says Wellpath will provide services until then.

The state says a service provider for the second phase would be determined through a process of seeking proposals.

Crum says that’s intended to ensure trust in government, noting questions surrounding the initial contract.

He says a feasibility study underway will inform the process for seeking proposals.