      Weather Alert

State to help with ferry service to Ketchikan, Hollis

May 27, 2020 @ 5:50pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTOO-FM) — The state plans to use one of its ferries to provide service between two southeast Alaska communities while repairs are done on an Inter-Island Ferry Authority vessel. CoastAlaska reports the authority’s link between Ketchikan and Hollis on Prince of Wales Island was shut down last Friday. The authority says there was a propulsion system failure on one of its vessels. Repairs to a sister ship were delayed by the inability of technicians to travel from the continental U.S. The authority is separate from the state-run marine highway system, which announced plans Wednesday to provide temporary, limited service between the communities.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
California Gov. Newsom formally endorses Biden for president
NY State cites COVID-19 in presidential primary appeal