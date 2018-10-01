State wants lawsuit challenging bonding proposal dismissed

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The state of Alaska is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging Gov. Bill Walker’s plan for paying off the state’s remaining oil and gas tax credit obligations.

Arguments on the request are scheduled for Monday.

The Legislature earlier this year passed a bill pushed by Walker that would establish a new state corporation that would be empowered to sell up to $1 billion in bonds to pay off the state’s remaining tax credit obligations.

A Juneau man sued, challenging the constitutionality of the proposal.

Alaska’s attorney general has said her office is confident that the proposed bonds would be lawful.

