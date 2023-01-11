Stranger Gifts Autistic Musical Prodigy A New Piano With His Inheritance

This is such an amazing example of kindness from a stranger forming a bond like family.

The local news did a story on an 11-year-old Colorado boy named Jude Kofie, who had never had a piano lesson, but had a gift for playing. A stranger, professional piano tuner Bill Magnusson, heard him play and recognized he had “Mozart level” talent.

That prompted Bill to use the inheritance from his father to buy a $15,000 piano and have it delivered to Jude. Magnusson included a promise to tune it every month, and is even paying for him to get lessons. Now he says, they’re like family.

That led to Jude being invited on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” who set him up to be mentored by her Music Director, Jason Halbert, and invited him to come back and perform on her show!