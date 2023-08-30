There’s a stress relief tip that’s going viral on social media…… It comes from Dr. Karan Rajan , a lecturer at the University of Sunderland in the UK. He says the key to calming down, and improving your resilience to stress, can be found in your throat!

Because by singing, humming or even gargling water you cause your heart rate and breathing to slow down, which reduces anxiety and promotes relaxation.

And the more easily you can put yourself in this state, the more capable your body will be of adapting to stressful situations.

amazing effect just from just spending some time humming, singing, or gargling!

