      Weather Alert

Strong rainfall allows Ketchikan to return to hydropower

Oct 29, 2019 @ 12:38pm

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – A return to more normal rainfall will save money for Ketchikan’s electric utility and its customers.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports strong rainfall has solidified hydropower use and will allow Ketchikan Public Utilities to cut loose two leased diesel generators by the end of the month.

Using hydropower instead of burning diesel in the generators will save the utility about $60,000 monthly.

Low rainfall had reduced Ketchikan’s ability to use its hydropower generators. But as of Friday, Ketchikan was just a few inches short of normal rainfall through October of 106 inches (269.24 centimeters).

That’s 25 inches (63.5 centimeters) ahead of last year’s rainfall at the end of October.

Ketchikan has been in a severe drought classification or worse since the end of September 2018.

Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
Mix Trivia Night @ McGinley's Wed. @ 6:30pm AKST
McGinley's/Mix Trivia Question of the Week
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Phone Pic Friday!!!
Add an event to the Mix!