Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

STUDY: Breast Cancer Deadlier For Black Women

October 17, 2023 8:59AM AKDT
Share
Carole Stovall, a participant in the Tomosynthesis Mammographic Imaging Screening Trial, poses for a portrait in her office in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. “We all need a mammogram anyway, so why not do it with a study that allows the scientists to understand more and move closer to finding better treatments and ways of maybe even preventing it?” Stovall says. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

(Associated Press) – A clinical trial is recruiting thousands of volunteers to try to figure out if 3D mammograms are better than standard 2D imaging for catching advanced cancers.

The trial includes a large number of Black women who face disparities in breast cancer death rates.

The study has enrolled nearly 93,000 women from several nations and 32 U.S. states.

The newer 3D technique has been around for a decade, but there’s never been conclusive evidence that 3D is better than 2D at detecting advanced cancers.

Previous studies did not randomly assign patients to a screening method, the gold standard for research.

You May Also Like

1

Data Breach At MGM Resorts Expected To Cost Casino Giant $100 Million
2

Former President Trump’s Lawyers Seek To Halt Civil Fraud Trial And Block Ruling Disrupting Real Estate Empire
3

Michigan Man Pleaded Guilty To Ruby Slipper Heist
4

Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Wins The Nobel Peace Prize For Fighting Women’s Oppression
5

American Tourist Accused Of Smashing Ancient Rome Statues At Museum In Israel