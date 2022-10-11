Study Find The Slowest And Fastest Drive Thru Restaurants

A study has found that Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thrus in the country with an average wait of 8:29. But let’s be honest…you probably needed that break, right?? And that doesn’t necessarily say they are slow or bad at business, but rather more popular and dealing with more cars. Chick-fil-A restaurants average 4.74 cars in its drive-thru, which is much higher than the average of 2.76 cars among the 10 chains.

KFC came in with the fastest time at 5:02. Accuracy also matters…McDonald’s and Arby’s were most likely to execute a correct order at 89% accuracy.

Who has the best drive-thru experience in town?

