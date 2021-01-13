      Weather Alert

Study: In pandemic era, older adults isolated but resilient

Jan 13, 2021 @ 7:25am

By The Associated Press undefined
An ongoing study suggests that older American adults are showing resilience and perseverance despite struggles with loneliness and isolation during the pandemic. That’s according to the National Social Life, Health and Aging Project, conducted by the social research organization NORC at the University of Chicago. It’s part of a longer-term study designed to track the physical and emotional well-being of a group of older Americans over time. Only 9% of older adults reported having “fair or poor overall mental health” during the pandemic. Nevertheless, the study found that general happiness has declined and an increasing number report occasional feelings of depression or isolation.

 

You May Also Like
Acting Homeland Security Chief Chad Wolf Is Resigning
Wall Street distances itself from Trump, GOP after riots
Democrats Plan ‘Lightning’ Trump Impeachment, Want Him Out Now
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
Alaska Supreme Court rules against Pruitt election challenge