Study says pink salmon could prosper in warmer Arctic waters
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A new study has found global warming could produce higher numbers of pink salmon in the Arctic by making rivers and streams more hospitable for spawning. Alaska’s Energy Desk reports that the analysis was published by scientists in the journal Deep Sea Research Part II. The findings bolster reports by Alaska subsistence fishermen that pink salmon numbers have increased as the Arctic warms at more than double the rate of the rest of the globe. The scientists found that young pink salmon do better in warmer temperatures. That increases the likelihood of larger numbers of adult fish spawning the following summer.