      Weather Alert

Sullivan, Gross headline primaries for Alaska Senate seat

Aug 18, 2020 @ 10:01am

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Independent Al Gross leads the field in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Alaska and incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan is running unopposed in his primary on Tuesday. Gross is an orthopedic surgeon who was endorsed by the state Democratic party last fall. He is the highest-profile candidate in a primary that also includes university professor Edgar Blatchford and Chris Cumings. Cumings and Gross are registered nonpartisan. The term independent is often used to describe those registered as nonpartisan or undeclared in Alaska. Gross has won support from The Lincoln Project, which includes current and former Republicans working to defeat Trump and politicians allied with him.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say