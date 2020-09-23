Sullivan says he looks forward to evaluating Trump nominee
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says President Donald Trump is “well within his constitutional authority” to nominate someone to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Sullivan, an Alaska Republican, is seeking re-election this year. In a statement Tuesday, he said he looks forward to “thoroughly assessing” the nominee’s qualifications, “as Alaskans expect me to do.” Ginsburg died last week. The presidential election is six weeks away. In 2016, months before the general election to choose the next president, the Republican-led Senate refused to take up the President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee. Sullivan, at that time, said the decision was about principle.