“Super Size Me” Star Dies AT 53
May 24, 2024 9:28AM AKDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar nominee whose most famous works skewered America’s food industry and who notably ate only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died of cancer.
He was 53.
Spurlock made a splash in 2004 with his groundbreaking film “Super Size Me,” and returned in 2019 with “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!” — a sober look at an industry that processes 9 billion animals a year in America.
Spurlock was a gonzo-like filmmaker who leaned into the bizarre and ridiculous.
His stylistic touches included zippy graphics and amusing music.