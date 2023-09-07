Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh Predicts ‘Concrete Steps Soon’ To Address Ethics Concerns

September 7, 2023 3:51PM AKDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has told attendees at a judicial conference in Ohio that addressing recent ethics concerns can increase public confidence in the institution.

He gave no details, but said he hopes “there’ll be some concrete steps soon” in the Supreme Court’s review of the issue.

He stopped short of speaking about recent calls for justices to institute an official code of conduct.

Kavanaugh took questions from the chief judge and a judge from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court, at a conference attended by judges, attorneys and court personnel.

