Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Supreme Court Rejects GOP Argument In North Carolina Case That Could Have Transformed US Elections

June 27, 2023 8:42AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that state courts can act as a check on their legislatures in redistricting and other issues affecting federal elections.

The court rejected arguments by North Carolina Republicans that could have transformed contests for Congress and president.

The justices by a 6-3 vote upheld a decision by North Carolina’s top court that struck down a congressional districting plan as excessively partisan under state law.

The high court did, though, strongly suggest there are limits on what state courts can do.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that “state courts retain the authority” to apply state constitutional restraints in federal elections.

You May Also Like

1

A Very Special Ironman Duo Get The Surprise Of a Lifetime
2

Ryan Reynolds Wants To Read You Bedtime Stories
3

Tik Tok Musician Posted 990 Consecutive Videos And Got To Play With Weezer
4

How To See 5 Planets Line Up In The Sky On Saturday Morning
5

A Very Special Ironman Duo Get The Surprise Of a Lifetime