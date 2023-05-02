Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

SURGEON GENERAL: Loneliness Poses Risks As Deadly As Smoking

May 2, 2023 8:45AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. surgeon general says loneliness poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually.

Dr. Vivek Murthy’s report issued Tuesday says about half of U.S. adults say they’ve experienced loneliness.

The surgeon general is calling on workplaces, schools, technology companies, community organizations, parents and other people to make changes that will boost the country’s connectedness.

Murthy advises people to join community groups and put down their phones when they’re catching up with friends.

Murthy also advises employers to think carefully about their remote work policies and social media companies to roll out protections for children.

You May Also Like

1

Dad In A Wheelchair Pulls Off Awesome Dance With His Daughter
2

Couple Renovates Old Laundromat Into Community Hangout
3

Jonas Brothers Will Join ESPN For NFL Draft Coverage
4

Elon Musk Said They Learned A Lot From Test Run Of SpaceX Rocket
5

“Live With Kelly And Mark” Fans Say Too Much PDA