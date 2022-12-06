Survey: Most HATED Christmas Songs

A new survey by YouGov asked 1,000 adults across the country about their most hated Christmas songs. At number 5, it’s a tie between the inescapable Mariah Carey classic “All I Want for Christmas” and Wham’s “Last Christmas.”

In fourth place, it’s Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.”

In third place, “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” by the Jackson 5.

The top two least favorite songs were clear: “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” landed at second place.

And the worst of the worst? “Santa Baby” by Eartha Kitt.