Suspect In Mass Shooting At Colorado Gay Nightclub Is Expected To Take A Plea Deal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is expected to strike a plea deal to state murder and hate charges that would ensure at least a life sentence for the attack that killed five people and wounded 17.

That’s according to several survivors who were advised of the plans and spoke to The Associated Press.

Word of a possible plea in last year’s Club Q massacre follows jailhouse phone calls from the suspect to the AP expressing plans to begin facing the consequences at the next court hearing this month. Said Anderson Lee Aldrich: “I have to take responsibility for what happened.”