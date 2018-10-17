SUV strikes, kills pedestrian crossing Anchorage street

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man walking across a busy Anchorage street was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle.

The name of the pedestrian killed was not immediately released.

Anchorage police say the man shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday was walking on C Street between Tudor and International Airport roads.

The man stepped into oncoming traffic. A northbound SUV struck the pedestrian.

Police say the driver attempted life-saving measures. Medics declared the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The pedestrian was not at a crosswalk when he was struck. Police asked witnesses to contact them.

