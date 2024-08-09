Swifities Gather On Cornelia Street In Vienna For Sing-Along After Canceled Shows
August 9, 2024 8:13AM AKDT
After a terrorist plot for an attack surrounding Taylor Swift’s Era Tour shows in Vienna, Austria was uncovered, organizers canceled the shows out of precaution. So Swifties gathered on Cornelia Street (referenced in a Taylor song) for huge sing-along.
