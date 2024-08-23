Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Swifties Are Convinced They Spotted Travis Kelce In Her Video

August 23, 2024 7:24AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Swifty detectives think they have spotted a Travis Kelce cameo in her new music video for ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.’ The video features behind-the-scenes footage from the Eras tour, and many have spotted a Kelce lookalike in the background sitting on a chair looking at his phone.

Taylor surprised fans by premiering the video for her latest ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ single on Tuesday, during her final European stop in London. What do you think?  Is it him?

You May Also Like

1

Pawn Shop Starts GoFundMe For 90-Year-Old Vet Selling Jewelry For Rent
2

Police Arrest Five People In Connection With Matthew Perry’s Death
3

Aussie Breakdancer Raygun And More Of The Best Viral Olympic Moments
4

US Coast Guard patrol spots Russian military ship off Alaska islands
5

Drew Baldridge's Chart Topping Success