T-Mobile Buys Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile…And Customers Have Thoughts

Ryan Reynolds owns several businesses including Aviation Gin, Maximum Effort digital marketing agency and cell carrier Mint Mobile. And this hilarious ad just announced he sold the company to T-Mobile for $1.35 BILLION. Now HE doesn’t get all of that…he owns between 20-25% of the company but it’s a nice payday. And he’ll continue to work in his creative role aka do commercials for Mint. And they promise the low pricing customers enjoy will remain in tact. But if you go through the comments on the social media posts of the announcement…you’ll see his customers have concerns. They are skeptical at best that the pricing won’t change at some point.

