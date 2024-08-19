Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Talk Show Host Phil Donahue Dies At 88

August 19, 2024 7:42AM AKDT
It’s been a long time since “The Phil Donahue Show” was on TV, but as host, Phil Donahue won 20 Emmys over its 29-year run. He has long been considered a pioneer in the talk show, world paving the way for the likes of Jenny Jones, Maury Povich, Sally Jessy Raphael and of course, Oprah Winfrey.

His show started in Dayton, Ohio in 1967 and put the focus on the audience and issues as the stars. His show was the first to tackle controversial issues like racism and abuses in the Catholic church. The news of his passing was released in a statement from the family: “Groundbreaking TV talk show journalist Phil Donahue died Sunday night at home surrounded by his wife of 44 years Marlo Thomas, his sister, his children, grandchildren and his beloved golden retriever Charlie.” He had reportedly been suffering from a long illness.

