Tate McRae On Dance

Recently named the youngest musician on Forbes ‘Top 30 Under 30’, Tate McRae’s success goes far beyond her massive 2020 hit, ‘You Broke Me First.’ A classically trained dancer since before kindergarten, Tate’s passion for dance is the focus of episode 11 of the Spout podcast. Tate breaks down her journey that started with ‘So You Think You Can Dance?’ at age 12 to amassing a monstrous YouTube following.
The chart-topper explains how her intense study of dance has been the key to staying focused as a teenager experiencing a career explosion. She also reveals what she is most nervous about post-pandemic and her opinion on whether what you see on TikTok should be considered dancing.
Want more Spout?