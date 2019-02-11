Taxidermists busy repairing trophies damaged by Alaska quake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Some Alaska taxidermists have been busy repairing animal mounts that were damaged in the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck the state’s south-central region.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports taxidermists also have repaired Alaska Native art and other artifacts that were damaged in the Nov. 30 quake.

Russell Knight, who owns Knight’s Taxidermy in Anchorage, is among those being called to repair animal trophies.

He says his shop has taken in about 75 mounts. That includes 30 mounts that were brought in immediately after the quake.

Knight says damaged trophies included broken sheep necks and deer with horns knocked off.

He says the shop was able to repair all but two of the damaged mounts.

