Taylor Lautner Sending “Prayers” To John Mayer As Taylor Swift Re-Releases “Speak Now”

Taylor Swift is famous for writing songs about her exes, and the “Speak Now” era included Taylor Lautner and John Mayer. Lautner was just asked how he’s feeling about Swift releasing “Speak Now Taylor’s Version”, and he “feels safe.” The two Taylors were dating when the infamous Kanye West interruption happened on stage at the MTV VMAs, and many believe “Back to December” was about him.

Lautner says the one who REALLY needs thoughts and prayers is John Mayer, whom “Dear John” is assumed to be about LOL! In 2012, Mayer told Rolling Stone “…I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do.”