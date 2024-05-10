Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Taylor Swift Adds New Songs To European Leg Of Eras Tour

May 10, 2024 8:13AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift is in Paris through the weekend as she fired up the European leg of her Eras Tour last night, and she’s added seven songs to the setlist from The Tortured Poets Department

She joked the songs are a segment, “As I like to call it, ‘Female Rage: The Musical.’” There were also new costumes and updated choreography that had her levitating above the stage, getting abducted by a UFO, and a Jazz Age flapper segment. 

You May Also Like

1

WATCH: Jim Henson Idea Man Trailer
2

Southwest Airlines Considering Changes To Its Quirky Boarding And Seating Practices
3

Kenya Grace Spouts of on Coachella
4

Cat Was Accidentally Shipped To Amazon Return Center
5

Lakers Fire Coach Darvin Ham After Just 2 Seasons