Taylor Swift Brings Out Special Guest Ed Sheeran

The ‘Eras’ Tour in London got a special treat!

Ed Sheeran surprised fans at Taylor Swift’s Wembley concert by joining her on stage to perform a medley of their hit songs.

The duo delighted the crowd with their collaboration on “Everything Has Changed” and “End Game,” as well as Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

| Taylor Swift and special guest, Ed Sheeran, performing a mashup of “Everything Has Changed”, “End Game” and “Thinking Out Loud” at today’s show! #LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/imW1WvGSAR — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) August 15, 2024

Taylor Swift, known for changing surprise songs at each show, also performed tracks referencing her partner and the recent Eras tour threat.

Taylor singing EHC, introducing Ed, the full Everything Has Changed x End Game x Thinking Out Loud mashup & some more Ed talk pic.twitter.com/lP8RFK3fRh — kaia (@kaiamal13) August 15, 2024

The star-studded event saw celebrities like Idris Elba and Jameela Jamil in attendance, with heightened security measures in place. Despite recent events, fans eagerly awaited Swift’s performance and shared the excitement with friendship bracelets.

What is your favorite Taylor Swift duet?