Taylor Swift Celebrates On The Field With Travis Kelce After Chief’s AFC Win
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens 17-10 while the 49ers beat the Lions 34-31.
Taylor Swift made her way to the field to get a big smooch from her man during the celebration after the game! Of course, Mama Kelce got her hug first!
Taylor will have a busy week leading up to the game as her Eras Tour is in Tokyo, Japan on February 7-10th, so can she make it? This guy on TikTok did the math in a PRESENTATION LOL!
@kylephilippi The data doesn’t lie… #superbowl #kansascitychiefs #chiefs #traviskelce #kelce #taylor #taylorswift #tokyo #erastour #wivesbelike #swiftie #marriagehumor ♬ original sound – Kyle Philippi
The good news is she’s traveling east — meaning that she’ll be able to do her show on Saturday night in Tokyo, get a full night of rest, and as long as the 13-hour flight leaves before 6 p.m. Japan Standard Time on Sunday, she’ll land in Las Vegas before kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PT.