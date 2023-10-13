Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Taylor Swift Cheers On The Chiefs Again With Mama Kelce

October 13, 2023 9:22AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift seems to be a lucky charm as the NFL pointed out the Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated when she has been at their games! Less than 24 hours after her L.A. premiere of her Eras Tour concert movie, Swift was posted up with Donna Kelce and chatting up Travis Kelce’s dad in a suite cheering on her man. And Kelce was putting on a show!

During a cut to the box, Al Michaels might have made it official by referring to her as “Travis Kelce’s good buddy and girlfriend”!  Taylor seems to be new besties with QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany.

Oh…and the Chiefs won! Is this Taylor’s new “red era”?  Perhaps.

You May Also Like

1

2023 Fall Cash Contest Rules
2

Giants Fire Manager Gabe Kapler
3

McCarthy’s Last-Ditch Plan To Keep The Government Open Collapses, Making Shutdown Almost Certain
4

As Employers Face Labor Shortages, Biden Administration Rolls Out Playbook For Training Workers
5

The Supreme Court Will Decide If State Laws Limiting Social Media Platforms Violate The Constitution