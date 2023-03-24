Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Taylor Swift Donates To Food Banks And A Couple Marries At Her Show

March 24, 2023 6:20AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A couple of Taylor tidbits for you…

A Taylor Swift show was the ceremony spot and reception for a couple who tied the knot in Glendale, Arizona! Rene Hurtado and Max Bochman said “I do” (probably loudly…because they were in the middle of a massive concert LOL), and the video has since racked up more than 6 million views!

When she’s not hosting weddings at her show 😏, she has vowed to make a positive impact on the communities her tour is stopping in. Before the kick off in Glendale, she made a donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network. Then on March 22nd, Three Square Food Bank in Nevada, where Swift is set to perform this weekend,  said they got a gift from Swift on Instagram:

 

 

 

You May Also Like

1

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
2

Sleep Interrupters And How To Fix Them
3

Shawn Mendes Happy In “Low-Key” Relationship With Sabrina Carpenter
4

Ben Affleck Opens Up About ‘Batman’, His Ex-Wife, And Those Grammy Memes
5

Tim McGraw Helps Dad With Terminal Cancer Record Song For His Daughters