Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Film Coming To Movie Theaters In October

August 31, 2023 9:03AM AKDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to movie theaters.

Swift announced Thursday that the concert film “Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour” will open in North American theaters Oct. 13.

The theater chain AMC, anticipating high demand from Swift fans, said the film will play at least four times a day Thursday, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at all its U.S. locations.

Prices will be higher than usual movie tickets.

An adult ticket will cost $19.89 and a child ticket is priced at $13.13. Advance sales began Thursday.

