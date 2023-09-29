Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Taylor Swift Expected At Chiefs/Jets Game

September 29, 2023 7:36AM AKDT
Errrrrbody is talking Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and new pics of them being very cozy at the game afterparty Sunday night is adding fuel to that fire. And now a source told Entertainment Tonight yesterday that Swift is “planning on attending” the Chiefs matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Another source chimed in that, “The Jets haven’t been notified specifically about Taylor coming to Sunday’s game, but are prepared to welcome her if she decides to come. Patrick Mahomes booked a suite for his family and friends and Taylor could be joining that suite.”

Kelce is living his best life with sales of his jersey skyrocketing and gaining at least 1.3 million follower on social media.  That said, his ex is rolling in with a warning: “he’s a narcissist.”

