Taylor Swift Is The First Living Artist To Have 7 Albums In The Top 40

March 28, 2023 6:01AM AKDT
Whitney Houston had 7 albums in the Top 40 at the same time on The Billboard 200 chart March 12, 2012. But unfortunately, she wasn’t here to see it. That was after she had passed away. Now Taylor Swift has reached that same feat as the first living artist to do it.

Taylor holds the No. 3 sport with Midnights, No. 13 – Lover, No. 14 – Folklore, No. 19 – 1989, No. 22 – Red (Taylor’s Version), No. 26 – Reputation, No. 31 – Evermore. There are still two more Taylor albums out of the Top 40: Fearless (Taylor’s Version) at No. 52, and Speak Now, at No. 69.

And she just picked up several iHeart Music Awards, including Song of the Year for “Antihero”.

 

