Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Break Up After 6 Years

April 10, 2023 3:32AM AKDT
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have called it quits.

Many, many, many, many, many sources are reporting that after six years, Taylor and Joe have amicably split. This apparently happened a couple weeks ago.

The news comes as Taylor is traveling the country for her sold-out Eras tour, and Joe is not in attendance. A “source” says, “The relationship had just run its course. It’s why he hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

