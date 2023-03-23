Taylor Swift Makes Good On Promise Made To A Young Fan Five Years Ago

Last Saturday, 13-year-old Isabella McCune was in the audience at the second night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona thanks to a promise Taylor made her five years ago! In 2018, Isabella was in an accident that left her burned over 65% of her body and recovering for nine months in the hospital.

She had to miss the Reputation Tour, but Taylor actually visited her at the hospital! She promised to make sure she would see her next tour…and five years later, here we are!