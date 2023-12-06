Taylor Swift Named Time’s ‘Person Of The Year’

Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs reveals their selection for the 2023 Person of the Year. “I don’t think there’s anyone who’s moved so many people so well as Taylor Swift did,” he says of the selection.

In an interview with Time, she also went into detail about her relationship with Travis Kelce and how they are proud to support each other doing their things. She admitted they started hanging out getting to know each other after he “adorably put me on blast on his podcast”, and she’s grateful she had that time before anyone knew. And by the first game she attended, they were already a couple. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.” And yes she’s going to keep going to games and found out she LOVES football! “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care…The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” “And we’re just proud of each other.”

Forbes also named Swift as the world’s fifth most powerful woman, which makes her the top-ranking musician. Forbes has her current net worth at $1.1 billion, but also says she’s the first musician to “make the ranks solely based on her songs and performances.”