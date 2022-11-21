Taylor Swift Responds To Tour Ticket Sales Debacle

Taylor Swift responded to her fans on Friday after Ticketmaster nixed the general public sale of tickets to her upcoming Eras tour because the presale was out of control from high demand. “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” Swift wrote in a message posted on her Instagram story.

She didn’t mention Live Nation or Ticketmaster in her statement. “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them,” she wrote. In the meantime, the The New York Times reported Friday that Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster/Live Nation’s practices that predates the Swift ticket debacle.

MORE HERE