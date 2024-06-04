Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Taylor Swift Speaks French To Help Fan On Eras Tour

June 4, 2024 7:55AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Taylor Swift showed off some impressive foreign language skills at a couple of European stops on her Eras Tour. She took a moment to call for help when one of her fans needed assistance in France. And bonus… She did it in French!

Per Access Hollywood in the video, “Taylor first asked the fan in English if they needed help, and then addressed security in French, announcing in the microphone, “Aidez-les, s’il vous plaît, Aidez-les, s’il vous plaît,” which translates to, “Help them, please.”” She also spoke Spanish for a fan needing assistance in Madrid!

You May Also Like

1

Mike Tyson’s Fight With Jake Paul Postponed
2

Jennifer Lopez Answers A Reporter’s Question About Divorce Rumors
3

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Fight Postponed
4

DJO Spouts Off on a Potential Collab with Taylor Swift
5

U.S. Lawmakers Travel To Turks And Caicos Advocating For Five Detained Americans