Taylor Swift’s Dad Being Investigated Over Assault Claims By Photographer

February 27, 2024 7:17AM AKST
Taylor Swift’s father, Scott, is under investigation in New South Wales, Australia after a scuffle with a paparazzo. Her reps say the paps were “aggressively pushing” toward Taylor while security were trying to shield them with open black umbrellas and shining bright lights in the cameras.

Taylor’s rep told TMZ:  “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.” The photographer, 51-year-old Ben McDonald, filed a complaint with police that Scott Swift allegedly assaulted him, though he required no medical attention.

