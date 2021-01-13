Teachers among groups vying to move up in Alaska virus line
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Teachers are among the groups urging state officials to speed up their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine after Alaska’s allocation quickly depleted. Anchorage Daily News reported several educators urged the state’s vaccine allocation advisory committee to move teachers into immediate vaccine status. Anchorage School District in-person learning is scheduled to begin next week. Trucking and shipping industry representatives also asked to be given higher spots in the vaccination order. The state’s vaccination program began with frontline hospital workers and long-term care centers. The next approved group includes inmates, corrections officers and shelter residents.