Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Team USA Falls In Semis Of Basketball World Cup

September 8, 2023 9:15AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — There will be no gold medal for the U.S. at this World Cup.

And for the second consecutive time in FIBA’s biggest tournament, there might not even be any medal at all for the Americans.

Instead, it’s Germany on the cusp of a world title.

Andreas Obst scored 24 points, Franz Wagner added 22 and Germany shredded the U.S. defense for much of the way in its first win over the Americans — 113-111 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday night.

You May Also Like

1

Taiwan’s Vice President Accuses China Of Trying To Influence Upcoming Elections
2

Sia Has Secretly Been Gifting Money To “Survivor” Contestants That Didn’t Win
3

Proud Boy Convicted Of Helping Spearhead Capitol Attack Ties Jan. 6 Sentence Record With 18 Years
4

An Alaska city reinstates its police chief after felony assault charge is dropped
5

Heineken Sells Its Russian Operations For 1 Euro, Taking $300 Million Euro Hit