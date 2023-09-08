Team USA Falls In Semis Of Basketball World Cup

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — There will be no gold medal for the U.S. at this World Cup.

And for the second consecutive time in FIBA’s biggest tournament, there might not even be any medal at all for the Americans.

Instead, it’s Germany on the cusp of a world title.

Andreas Obst scored 24 points, Franz Wagner added 22 and Germany shredded the U.S. defense for much of the way in its first win over the Americans — 113-111 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday night.