“Ted Lasso” Ends With Season 3

A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin’ to a little town in London. Tonight we play our final match.

It’s like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can’t tell you what’s happenin’, but I sure as heck don’t want it to end. https://t.co/6BZss7vh3q

— Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) May 30, 2023